What causes the bright patterns when you rub your closed eyes?
Chris - What you're doing when you're squeezing on your eye ball, it's triggering what's called 'entoptic' phenomenon. In other words, ... or vivid color patterns?
Do sunglasses cause sunburn?
... how much melanin to make from the signals it gets from the eye. If the eye says it's sunny, the pituitary gland goes into overdrive. ... this, I would be grateful.
What happens when we become scared?
... if you glance at a piece of rope out of the corner of your eye, you get scared before you consciously see it and realise that it's not ...
The Marine Critters of Christmas
... It has two different lights on its head, one behind its eye, and one a bit further down its jaw. One of these is blue which is not ...
Planet Earth - Measuring Earth's Magnetic Field
... known as a solar flare, the first one that was witnessed by eye by the Astronomer Richard Carrington, so his claim to is that it's now ...