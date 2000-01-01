Search
The BA Festival of Science
Every year, the British Association for the Advancement of science hold a festival. They go to a different university each year and the ... there all week! Look out for a special edition series of podcasts soon! Sue Hordijenko, The British Association for the Advancement ...
BSF 2012 - Caring Technology and Colourful Fossils
In this, the first of a series of special podcasts from the British Science Festival, we discover the "Wang Particle", find out how technology can ...