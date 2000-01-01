Search
The beginning of everything?
It's the end of 2015 but what does that really mean? Time has certainly been around for more than 2015 years, but how much more and does time even have a beginning? Graihagh Jackson decided to try and answer one of ...
When did time begin?
Everyone is familiar with the concept of time but when did it begin? Graihagh Jackson put this cosmic quandry to ... Logical implication of that is that there must have been a time when it was at minimum size and that's what we now think of as the Big Bang. On most views, that's the beginning of time. There's literally nothing before that. Graihagh - Basically, with the ...
When time flows backwards
Time seems to have a forward direction - eggs don't unscramble for example but ... physics starting with the conudrum that is the beginning of time... Huw - It's a very good question. Many cosmologists now think that ... of science and metaphysics, including the philosophy of time. Huw - This view goes back to the discovery that the universe is ...
Time's arrow
Time seems to have a clear and irreversible direction. This is what astrophysicist Arthur Eddington coined as time's arrow. It's a big problem in physics. All laws of physics dictate that time works both ways - backwards and forwards - but in everything we observe, ...
Do photons at light speed stop time?
... of that particle going extremely fast would see that time slows down and approaches this sort of eventual stopping. It is impossible ... c. So in that sense, it is difficult to answer what kind of time is the photon experiencing. But just to say that if you were a particle, ...
What would the planets do without the sun?
... Gerry - Yes, that's right. It's falling the whole time but it's also moving in a straight line the whole time. So, if the gravity were simply to stop, the planets would just continue ...
Why is a day divided into 24 hours?
Kat just about found time to ask Stuart this question... Stuart - So this is really interesting ... that astronomers were seeing in the night sky at the that time, that maybe there was around 12 stars that occur during different phases ... from 0 to 59, that's the number of digits that represent our time. That kind of goes back to the Babylonians and the idea that they were ...
How did the dinosaurs die out?
... of the politicians in the House of Lords. Our guests this time are Alex Lu who actually studies some of the first life on Earth, ... you interpret what we've got at that particular period in time - whether or not it can achieve the status of a mass extinction or not. ...
Does time go faster as you age?
... anecdote seems to be a kind of paradoxical statement about time where older people report that hours seem to drag but the months pass very quickly. In other words time seems to pass rather slowly when they're experiencing it but in retrospect ...
What has physics got to say about time?
... quest to understand whether there was indeed a beginning of time, or not, Graihagh Jackson needed to find out more about which theory ... Roberto - We know the universe is expanding with time because if we look around us with a telescope and we look at distance ...
A history of time
... after the big bang, humans came along and began measuring time, at first with sticks, shadows and sunlight and eventually through to the ... from Cambridge University told Kat Arney about when we began time keeping... Alexi - Well, it's the most basic level, it's probably gone ...
What are leap seconds?
The first atomic clock revolutionised how we tell the time and even today our clocks are modelled on Louis Essen's creation. But ... and fall back under gravity through the cavity a second time. That gives a much longer measurement of time of which longer interaction ...
The mass-extinction before the dinosaurs
... of the Earth? Before the dinosaurs ever existed, there was a time when the planet was teeming with strange creatures in both the sea and on ... the Earth? Before the dinosaurs even existed, there was a time when the planet was teaming with strange creatures in both the sea and on ...
Get Lost! Lying about locations with GPS
... a bit like a speaking clock. They tell us all the time very precisely within a nanosecond what the time is and they also tell us at the same time where exactly within a metre ...
Climbing out of the oceans
... to make it capable of surviving on land for any period of time. Stephanie - Yes, there's a whole suite of morphological and ... once? Did they happen sort of slowly, everything at the same time? What do we know about this? Stephanie - So, it happened in a period ...
The cocktail party effect
... to spot when certain frequencies start and stop at the same time. This is how it knows which ones to listen to. Sundeep - In a ... was just based on two frequencies which were alternating in time, we came up with a more complicated stimulus which has several frequencies ...
Exploring the oceans' greatest catastrophe
... that we almost take the world back to the pre-Cambrian, the time before complex life evolved. So we have in the seas of the earliest ... event. And things called sea scorpions, they go out at this time as well. Helen - They were really big weren't they? Paul - ...
How do bats know it is night time?
... As mammals we humans are diurnal - we are active in the day time. But we have in our brains a circadian clock. It's called the suprachiasmatic nucleus and that keeps time. It is a few thousand nerve cells, maybe 20,000 nerve cells that are all ...
Does gravity affect how the body ages?
... over a hundred years ago now, if things move very fast then time will slow down for the rapidly moving body - that's special relativity. ... close to a very massive object, such as a black hole, then time will slow down in a very strong gravitational field - that's general ...
The psychology of gift-giving
... gift giving. It's quite stressful, and we spend a lot of time trying to put ourselves in the shoes of the person we're buying it for ... is probably a much better gift because I spent a lot more time, you know, I thought about it, I wasn't just told, I went out and put ...
The Origins of HIV
... published we used some archival samples. We went into a time machine back to 1960 and sequenced a variant of HIV from that time period. From that vantage point it became possible to home in on when we ...
What would happen if I flew through a gravitational wave?
... wave? Chris - Well, an anomaly in the space-time continuum? Matt - OK. Chris - It happens a lot and Jean-Luc ... and they detected gravitational waves for the first time, and these are formed when black holes merge. They can be formed in other ... propagate outwards and they're crashing through us all the time. Right now, gravitational waves are going through us. We don't feel them ...
Setting the Time on your Body Clock
... let's say London to New York we eventually adapt to New York time because we experience the local light-dark cycle there. That talks to the SCN and that realigns our body clock to local time. Chris - How do these cells actually work, Russell, to keep time? ...
Personalised Diagnostics
... the presence of ovarian cancer has been used for a long time and isn't actually particularly very good at doing the job. Kat - ... at this level, we'll look at it at the proteins level over time, because it may be that different people have different baseline levels ...
Unpicking ancient climates
... snow that has fallen in the past and that accumulated over time. For instance, the isotopic composition of that snow can tell us something ... fingerprint written into there that tells you at a certain time back in history, this is what the temperature of the Earth must be when ...