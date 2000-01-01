Search
Stem Cells and 'Stemness'
Chris - Now we've been talking about stem cells this week in a big way, and someone who works on them is Roger Pedersen, ... was saying to Meera there, the bottom line is then you have stem cells in tissues, those stem cells are there to make new cells in that ...
Examining Epigenetics in Induced Stem Cells
... And if a cell divides, so it's split into two daughter cells, this also inherits the same epigenetic programme. So, what happens ... mature adult cells like a skin cell to make adult stem cells that we can then for instance turn into brain cells or heart cells ...
Breast Cancer and Stem Cells
... how John Stingl and his team are investigating the role of stem cells in breast cancer development. Now, stem cells are known for their ...
Therapeutic Cloning, and Stem Cell Research
... cloning involves the replication of human embryos to harvest stem cells for medical uses. Most clones are created through a process called ...
Stem cells and smoking
Where do the cells lining the airway arise, and how does smoking affect them? A study ... time, many have felt that the organs of our body rely on stem cells to repopulate all the cells in our organs when we need them. So, these stem cells should be capable of producing daughter cells of lots of different ...
The Future of Cell Therapy
... genetic mutations, but another approach looks at using whole cells instead. And now, I'm joined by three pioneers in this field. Dr. ... the damaged and diseased retina. Dr. Ludwig Vallier is a Stem Cell Biologist at Cambridge University and at the Sanger Institute, ...
The Role of Stem Cells in Cancer
Sabina - To begin my quest in exploring the role of stem cells in cancer, I thought I'd find out what a stem cell is; so I went to the ...
Stretching the limits of stem cells
Stem cells research is a really exciting area of science, and one we often cover on ... reports an important step forward in our understanding of stem cells, and how we might be able to use them in the future. This is ...
The CytoMatrix: Reloaded
... into space is now helping scientists in America to grow stem cells in large numbers outside the body, potentially ushering in a new field of ...
Turning your Brain into Blood - How Stem Cells Work
Imagine if you could turn your muscles into blood cells, or turning your bone marrow into muscle. How about changing your blood ... cells in many adult organs, and found that these so-called stem cells have the remarkable property of "plasticity". This means that they ...
Is there any relationship between stem cells and cancer?
... your burning genetics questions. Reham Foad wants to know if stem cells are a reason for cancer, and if stem cells can cure cancer. To answer, ...
Scientists discover melanoma stem cells
... of cancer research, there's growing evidence for cancer stem cells - rogue stem cells that fuel the growth of tumours. When they divide, ...
What do human brains tell us?
... - So, one of the things I've been interested in are the stem cells in the brain. These are cells that have the capacity to divide and ...
Cancer and Stem Cells
Kat - So your research is looking at cancer stem cells and stem cell biology. Going back to basics, how would you define ...
Shinya Yamanaka - Special stem cells
... type of adult cell back into so-called induced pluripotent stem cells, which have the ability to become any type of tissue. And, as he ...
Waking up stem cells
Many researchers are working on adult stem cells - the immortal cells that regenerate old or damaged tissues in our bodies ... for treating many diseases, with fewer ethical issues than stem cells taken from embryos. Now scientists at the Schepens Eye ...
Using Stem Cells to Fix a Broken Heart
... week, scientists have shown that the adult heart contains stem cells called epicardial stem cells that can be triggered by a signal called ...
Using arm hair to grow brain cells
... enable scientists to test drugs on petri dish-grown brain cells. To find out more, Chris Smith and Hannah Critchlow spoke to Dr ... Prize for it in 2012 - is we can turn those skin cells into stem cells. So, we use viruses that make these special genes called ...
Niche work
Stem cells are what repair and replace tissues as mature cells die or are lost. ... part of the surrounding tissue while the other remains as a stem cell? The answer might be to do just with the shape of the cells. Todd ...
Stem Cell Technologies
Our show this week is all about Stem cells and cloning, which are topics that have received a lot of attention over ... get us started, this week we sent Meera to UCL's centre for Stem Cell Research, to find out the basics of stem cell technology. Meera - ...
Can we grow blood in a laboratory dish?
... a lab? Chris Smith spoke to David Kent, from the Cambridge Stem Cell Institute, who is aiming to do just that. His idea is to harness the bone marrow stem cells that normally produce blood in the body and use them to make tailor-made ...
Reprogramming stem cells, chemically
... magic cocktail of seven key chemicals can reprogramme adult cells to turn them into stem cells capable of producing any tissue in the body, a new study has ...
Reprogramming pancreatic cells
New research is showing that cells in the pancreas, that normally make digestive juices, can be permanently ... them into insulin, somatostatin, and even glucagon secreting cells, just by exposing them briefly to three reprogramming factors. ... cells is to go through the IPS cells - the pluripotent stem cells and then we differentiate them to these cell types. And this ...
From Hair cells to Nerve cells
... scientists have created functional networks of nerve cells in a glass petri dish, just by using a small sample of your hair. They ... skin cells from ordinary people, turned them backwards into stem cells and that's a technology that's been around for about five years ...
Getting stem cells to repair a broken heart
Scientists have discovered how stem cells can be used to prevent a fatal complication of heart attacks known as ... Roell and his colleagues think they know why, and how to use stem cells to prevent the problem from occurring. To simulate the damage ...