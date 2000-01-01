Search
Not all fat cells are created equal
... what actually happens when a person puts on a bit too much weight. Now not all fat storing cells, which are known as adipocytes, are ... Chris - So does this mean that one way we could tackle obesity and not just obesity, the linked condition diabetes which is of course ...
Chemical markers of obesity
... in urine can be used to spot individuals at risk from obesity-related diseases, a new study has revealed. Rates of obesity and ... links to obesity, why some individuals are at risk of weight gain, and why some illnesses are linked to the overweight state are not ...
Hormones of Obesity
Chris - And someone who is an expert on obesity is Professor Steve Bloom. Welcome to the Naked Scientists. Let's put ... that because our body strives to maintain a constant body weight but if you take too many calories in it has to burn of some of the ... too much and they weren't always fat. Why is it some people gain weight and other people seem to be able to eat whatever they like and they ...
Weightloss Using Gut Bacteria
... which reduces the capacity of the stomach is now a regular weight loss option, but new research suggests that changes to gut bacteria ... correlates with whether an animal has, or a human being has, obesity or is thin. And further, they showed that if you take the microbiota, ...
Will weight loss boost your memory?
... seems to suggest that all the different routes you can get obesity from. So, eating a high fat, high sugar diet or having a genetic issue ... genes that we have that control our eating and how we gain weight act in the brain. And so, when you change things in the brain, sometimes ...
Thunder God Vine Curbs Obesity
... Asian vine causes obese animals to return to a normal body weight within a few weeks, a new study has announced. Tripterygium ... that a compound present in the plant has a powerful anti-obesity effect capable of slimming down fat rodents within days. The team ...
Boosting Brown Fat for Weight Control
... the activity of this brown fat could help people to lose weight. So people think it could be a very important therapeutic target. ... - Wow! So does that explain then why women tend to gain more weight that men? If you look in the population, you do find that a ...
Fat fish may help us lose weight
... as to why some people can eat a lot of food and not gain weight, and why other people can eat very little food and gain a lot of weight. ... in this gene and are obese. So, it's associated with obesity. And when you knockout this gene - so 'knockout' means takeaway or you ...
Body Clocks, Obesity and Diabetes
Ben - Obesity is a growing problem in the western world, to the extent that it's ... lack of sleep, changing circadian rhythm, diabetes, and weight gain. Orfeu - What we did was schedule the participants to a 28-hour day. ...
Living near take-aways can make you fat
... Take-away Food Outlets, Take-Away Food Consumption, and Body Weight in Cambridgeshire." Chris Smith caught up with him to find out the reason behind it Tom - Well we know that levels of obesity in the UK are a major problem, but that obesity itself is kind of ...
Not all fat cells are created equal
... see how their fat cells reacted to the ensuing 4kg average weight-gain experienced by each participant. Understanding the relative ... will in turn provide vital clues in tackling the worldwide obesity epidemic and its partner in crime, diabetes. Not all fat cells are ...
Seconds of 'fat gene' keeps you hungry
... certain forms of a gene known as FTO (the 'fat mass and obesity-associated gene') predisposes carriers to weight gain. People who have two copies of the high-risk 'A' form of the gene ...
Hormones, Appetite and Obesity
... like animals are having the last laugh as they too pile on weight to match their owners' bulging waistlines. My first cat was no ... making some women feel ravenous, develop food cravings, and gain weight. It makes sense, of course, to coordinate the timing of fertility ...
Surgical Fat Loss - Liposuction
... occurrence some people resort to liposuction to remove this weight. This week I'm at the Cadogan Clinic, a day surgery centre in London. ... is quite purely aesthetic. It's not an actual treatment for obesity as such. Brian - no, it isn't really and if you were going to ...
Eat, sleep and be skinny
... of evidence now links lack of sleep, increased appetite and weight gain amongst adults, but it wasn't clear whether the same applies to ... as they grow up. A few studies have hinted at higher obesity rates amongst youngsters who take the least sleep, but it wasn't clear ...
Why are people prone to gaining weight?
... conditions. But why do people struggle so much with weight loss, and are some techniques, such as calorie counting, misleading? ... reasons for weight gain. He talked to Chris Smith about why obesity is a growing problem in many cultures, and started by explaining what ...
Childhood bullying linked to weight gain
... of a number of risk factors and independent of their weight in childhood." says Jessie Baldwin, from King's College London, the ... participants had their body mass index (BMI), a measure of obesity found by dividing their weight by the square of their height, and their ...
How nicotine causes weight loss
Why ex-smokers commonly complain about gaining weight when they quit, and why active smokers are usually thinner on average, ... weight-gain following smoking cessation, and also to tackle obesity and its related metabolic disorders. How nicotine causes weight ...
Science Update - Lifestyles and Obesity
... the things scientists are learning about what contributes to obesity. I'm going to talk about kids, TV and junk food, but first Chelsea's ... it. Chelsea - Couples who shack up risk seeing their weight ratchet up. That's according to epidemiologist Penny Gordon-Larsen and ...
Food for thought
... flies to find the answer, and his finding could help combat obesity... William - I was really interested in metabolism and obesity. ... connections between a fly brain and its gut, and flies gain weight. William - Yes. That is correct! Chris - Gosh! Do you know why? ...
Smart Water Pumps and the Colourful Personality of Birds
Milking away Obesity A protein found in milk can keep obesity and diabetes at bay, as ... diet, the protein nicotinamide riboside was found to prevent weight gain and type II diabetes by entering cells and increasing the activity of ...
Fast Food Makes You Fat - it's Official
... regularly eating junk food can increase your risk of weight gain and obesity. It's all about the energy density of the meal, apparently. Junk food ...
Are antibiotics making children fat?
... lifelong metabolic effects, including a heightened risk of obesity, a new study has shown. For decades farmers have known that ... and growth changes. Both antibiotics were linked to weight gain in the animals, and both showed increased bone mass. Genetic ...
Sugar tax planned by parliament
... for a tax on sugary drinks, aiming to reduce the level of obesity in children. Nutritionist Toni Steer explained how it is supposed to ... in liquid calories, you consume more calories you gain weight. Chris - We did a demo on this programme actually, where Giles Yeo ...
Poor sleep could give you the munchies
... sleep, or short sleep, and the increased risk of obesity and there's been some carefully controlled laboratories that have shown ... this help us to solve the problem for people who do gain weight because they're not getting enough sleep? Erin - I don't think it ...