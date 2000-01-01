Search
Chronic Pain
... is estimated that 7 1/2 million people suffer from chronic pain in the UK alone. A survey published in the European Journal of Pain in ... still got nerve pain in her legs from the scarring of the nerves from the original problem. In a small number of patients in that sad ...
Creating pain in the lab
... by the fact that it's been impossible to study human pain nerves in the lab. Now, a team at Harvard have found a way to genetically ... can damage these neurons. One particular class of this are cancer chemotherapeutic agents which are known to produce both pain neuropathy ...
Gene for chronic pain
A gene that acts as a regulatory pacemaker in pain-perceiving nerve cells can also cause chronic, neuropathic pain, ... trick to "knock out" the gene selectively within the pain nerves of experimental mice. Tested using a range of measures, these animals ...
Petri Dish That Goes "Ouch"
Pain-sensing nerves have been made by reprogramming cultured skin cells for the ... of drugs, like the painful neuropathy caused by certain cancer chemotherapy in some patients, before a person even takes the agent," ...
Deadly Cone Snails (Conus) Harbour Painkillers of the Future
... secret weapon - one that may revolutionise the treatment of pain. A typical poisonous snake might unleash a couple of different nerve ... honed thinking machine. The reason being that all of its nerves are able to function correctly, sending messages, receiving messages, ...
Can dog food reduce chemo side-effects?
... to treat common cancers such as breast, ovarian and lung cancer, but 80% of patients using Taxol suffer a particular side-effect. This ... to prevent spoilage in dog food, can also be used to protect nerves from the damaging side-effects of Taxol. The experiment tested a ...