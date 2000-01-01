Search
Mosquitoes - Why do they find you so attractive?
... pathogens that they carry; the diseases they carry such as malaria, dengue fever, filariasis. There's a whole number of diseases that they ... a piece of apparatus and they had children who were malaria-free and put them at the other end of the apparatus. Then they put the ...
Making Malaria-proof Mosquitoes
... where scientists attempted and succeeded in creating a malaria-proof mosquito. And this is really exciting, because malaria kills ... engineered gene (so with one copy) were found to be parasite-free, and all of the homozygous mosquitoes (with two copies of the gene) were ...
Malaria-proof mosquito and a new way to block the bug in the body
... have announced the creation of a genetically-modified malaria-proof mosquito and, simultaneously, another group have discovered a ... could offer an effective shortcut toward a needle-free surrogate malaria immunisation strategy." The benefits of both these ...
Beating malaria with bed nets
... a huge increase in the number of children protected from malaria by the use of insecticide treated bed nets, which keep out the ... nets was higher in areas were they had been given out for free by aid and health organisations. The results came out of a study ...
HIV/AIDS
... in Africa. We also find out how researchers are creating Malaria-free mosquitoes and how hostile bacteria are being turned into vaccines. Plus, ...