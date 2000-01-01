Search
WATCHing Water and Global Change
... priority is for us to understand how people actually use water, and how climate change and the way we use land will affect the availability of water in the future. Dr Richard Harding is from the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology and ...
The Science of Survival
... last week. The exhibition covers important issues facing our future and our survival: looking into things like global resources, climate ... section here in the exhibition is all about drinking and our water supplies in the future. One of the consultants on this section was ...
Water and Worldwide Wellbeing
... chemistry of the human body, which in turn relies greatly on water. Dihydrogen monoxide - or H 2 O - is the essential solvent, the ... has huge potential, and I have no doubt that in the near future these technologies will be introduced around the world in order to ...
Water as a Greenhouse Gas
... green house forcing gas, what they don't know is that water vapour in the atmosphere is about twice as effective as CO 2 as a ... put those into climate models which are used to predict future changes. The work we do is in a laser laboratory where one of my PhD ...
Current drivers of ocean circulation
... globe, influencing climate elsewhere. But what controls how water in the oceans moves, and how is this linked to climate? Jo Kerr rolled up ... may have changed in the past, and how they may change in the future. Dr Alex Piotrowski, University of Cambridge Current drivers of ...
Artificial photosynthesis
Many people agree that hydrogen is one of the fuels of the future. It doesn't release pollutants when used, and can be created from water. However, currently, to break water down into hydrogen and oxygen takes a ...
Seawater Greenhouses
... There's one thing that crops will always need and that is water. Well we're now joined by Charlie Paton and he's the Managing Director ... salt back into the sea water, but our intention is, in the future to separate out the various minerals and indeed, use it a lot of them ...
Clouds of Plankton
... your perception of the seas as a vast body of clear blue water, and instead think of it as a huge bowl of microbial soup that covers 2/3 ... defined the climate we live in today. Climate and the Future The importance of clouds made by phytoplankton for global weather ...
Encapsulating enzymes
... to produce protective shells around tiny droplets of water into which these helpers have been mixed. First, water - containing ... powder and good bacteria getting to your gut. Are there any future applications that you'd like to get into? Alex - The application ...
The "augmented reality sandpit"
... where it is likely to occur. To get this glimpse into the future, researchers like New Castle University hydrologist Liz Lewis use ... high-ceilinged room full of pipes, pumps, and huge tanks of water running from one end to the other. The noise you can hear is the sound ...
Urban Flooding - Planet Earth Online
... - urban flooding. Rather than soaking through the soil, water in built up areas is blocked by concrete, tarmac and tile and can ... drainage network is not necessarily going to be there in the future and they are going to have to think about other ways to solve this ...
Naked Engineering - Natural Ventilation
... a little bottle filled with red fluid. It's just some hot water with a little bit of food colouring in it. When water heats up, it ... out for more of these naturally ventilated buildings in the future. Dave - That was Meera Senthilingam who joined me with Alan Short ...
How well can sharks smell?
... can begin to ask questions very consistently like, how does water flow around this when it's moving along, how does water flow along the ... be nice actually to mimic that motion and that's a sort of a future experiment. Chris - So, hammerheads have their eyes on the ends of ...
Exploring Lake Ellsworth
... ten kilometres long, two or three kilometres wide and the water depth of it is about 150 metres. So it's like a rather large Scottish ... that we conduct in Lake Ellsworth at some stage in the future may well be done on Europa, which is an ice covered moon of Jupiter with ...
Keeping Reactors Running
... to keep it running well and efficiently, and keeping the water flowing is just as important as maintaining the radioactive fuel. ... the particles in there, can we then use that to maybe aid, future reactor design in order to reduce this problem? Jonathan - Yes, ...
Extract Hydrogen on the Road
Biodiesel is one option for powering cars of the future, but another fuel we could use is hydrogen. This has the benefit of producing only water when it burns, but can be expensive to extract and store. We've got Jerry ...
The Louisiana Wetlands: An Introduction
... every thirteen seconds. The wetlands are turning into water. A wetland can be defined in many ways but most definitions include ... it was that might be waiting underneath. What the bayou's future holds is more readily detectable. The coast of Louisiana is a ...
The Winter Fortress
... efforts to destroy Nazi access to deuterium oxide--"heavy water"--an essential ingredient in their plans to build a weapon that could ... might need as much as two tons of heavy water in the near future. Startled by the demand for such vast quantities -- and denied any ...
Learning to live with flooding
... to cause more frequent and extreme rainfall events in the future. In winter we are likely to see more heavy prolonged periods of rainfall ... ground. During heavy rain, drains and sewers cannot remove water quickly enough and streets and homes become flooded. Wherever you ...
What Fossils Can Tell Us About Climate Change
... myself in my efforts to acquire land that will be good for future tea production, where upon I can make millions of dollars, rule the tea ... sites in a loch on the west coast of Ireland. Ostracodes are water-dwelling crustaceans, which in some ways resemble shrimps. Each ...
Wetlands for Flood Protection
... might sound like a very silly idea because surely all that water would be a problem when it comes to flood conditions but it seems that ... we've either got to raise defences higher and higher in the future or alternatively we've got to look at new ways of providing more space ...
Is freeze-dried blood the future?
... becoming a possibility and like a Pot Noodle, you just add water. She brought along a selection of foods to help explain... Krishnaa - ... does that happen? Krishnaa - Well that's because when water freezes, it actually expands. So all the water inside your cells expand ... The University of Cambridge Is freeze-dried blood the future? ...
Remote Monitoring of Plants and Keeping an Eye on Salinity
... energy from the fumes before they leave the building to heat water and heat air as necessary. So, yeah. It's great. It's called a ... solve a major problem that farmers are facing now and in the future, increasing soil salinity. Salt doesn't give plants high blood ...
Naked Engineering - Modelling Damaged Ships
... Now Dave firstly, how does a ship float? Dave - Well water is quite heavy stuff. It weighs about a kilogram for every litre or ton ... software are producing. And this software we hope in the future will be able to assist captains out at sea when they get into an ...
Q&A: the science of dieting
... thing you need to do to avoid headaches is drink lots of water because we get a lot of water via the food we eat. And therefore, if ... break? Lucy - It's very hard to empathise with your future self. Your future self is a very different person from your current self ...