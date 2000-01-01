Search
A new Earth-like exoplanet
... that planet's surface, which would make it potentially the first habitable exoplanet. And joining us from the University of California, Santa ...
A Whole New World
... the Guzman Prize of 100,000 Francs was offered for the first contact with an extra-terrestrial species; naturally it was felt prudent ... about the nature of the planet: whether it is Earth-like or habitable, and to search for traces of life. So perhaps it won't be another ...
Would an Antimatter Magnet Attract a Normal Matter Magnet?
... bed of Lake Windermere the gravity hills of Barbados and the first discovered habitable exoplanet. Plus, a flapless aircraft takes flight, how the brain ...
Sculpting Mars
Chris - So we've heard how stars and planets first form from clouds of gas and dust in the atmosphere, and there are lots of ... are interesting because they hint a possibility of a more habitable Mars than we previously thought. Chris - Which of course, ...