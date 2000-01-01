Search
Can we feed the world in 2050?
... in order for the results to be more accessible on the world stage. I travelled to Paris for the launch of the study and spoke to ... by 2050 - that is causing concern. Now, concern about feeding the growing population isn't new, but this is the first study to ...
The sorry state of our soils
... they released a much-anticipated report on the state of the world's soils. Unfortunately the results aren't good. John Quinton is a soil ... living on this planet by 2050 and they're going to need feeding and that's going to mean that we're going to need land to grow crops in ...
Can vegetarianism stop deforestation?
Vegetarianism may the best option for feeding the growing global population without resorting to widespread ... for food, energy and materials. A sizeable area of the world's forests has already been cleared to provide the necessary land for ... have modelled different scenarios for feeding the world in 2050 without resorting to further deforestation. Writing in Nature ...
Microbes and Muck - Making cattle eco-friendly
... be 9 billion people by 2050, and we've got to find ways of feeding them. In many levels, that will be with better crop production, but we also have to remember that a lot of the land in this world is only suitable for growing grass. So, in the UK for instance, about ...
Do Metal Spinal Implants Lure Lightning?
... PC, how stem cells can get to the heart of Long QT Syndrome, feeding the world in 2050 and a new musical device to keep the drummer in the driving ...
Waste not want not
... America to feed livestock in Europe and across the western world. Traditionally, livestock would be fed with our leftovers; that's what ... but the figures are so glaringly, obviously in favour of feeding food waste to pigs. It really comes down to a question of what faith ...