The Rosetta Mission
... going to be the first spacecraft to land on the surface of a comet. This is comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. It's quite a mouthful. But ... sun, they get hot and they start to form tails, which we've never really had a good idea of. So, when we look at comets like ISON, we ...
The Star of Bethlehem
... Jesus was born? And I believe the star of Bethlehem was a comet, and we can look through Chinese records, we have detailed Chinese ... orbit. So you just see some comets once and that's it you never see them again. Chris - So why do you think that this is a ...
Goodbye Philae!
... in fact, three times as it bounced across the surface of comet 67P. It's part of a mission that was decades in the making and also a ... molecules identified by the mass spectrometers. Those have never been seen in remote sensing, or in in-situ measurements of comets before ...
Landing on Comets
... and through the Giotto mission, which flew past Halley's comet back in 1986. The Rosetta mission sounds like something straight ... Earth and you were going to visit a new country that you've never been to before. You'd have all kinds of questions that you'd want to ...
Rosetta comet landing site spotted
The team behind the comet chaser Rosetta, which is in hot pursuit of a comet over 400 million kilometers away, are currently making plans to send a ... say I've been working on it full time for 20 years, but it's never been far away over that period of time. So yes, we're excited but also, ...
Exploring Our Solar System
... of Titan? John - Well, you should realise that we'd never seen the surface of Titan because Titan is shrouded in this photochemical ...
The Comet that Never Was
... belt out beyond Mars. Dubbed P/2010 A2, it had a long comet-like tail but, oddly, no central nucleus (body). And, orbiting as it does ... case of mistaken cosmic identity, because P/2010 A2 isn't a comet at all but an asteroid that has experienced a recent close encounter with ... clues about those invisible bodies..." The Comet that Never Was ...
Helen Sharman: the first UK astronaut
... This job advert just described an opportunity that I had never even considered. If I'm honest, I applied not so much to go into space, ... in order to do the weightless training called the "vomit comet" - up and down in a series of loops. But while the aircraft is falling, ...
Desert Fireball: Finding metoerites
... got anything from? Philip - The furthest thing, I've never held it in my hand, but it was material from the Stardust mission. So, I ... which was very successful was to bring back dust from comet Wild-2 and the spacecraft flew through the tail of the comet, got pretty ...
How do we view the Kuiper Belt?
... asteroid belt is made up of all these chunks of rock that never really made it to form a planet. The Kuiper belt is the stuff beyond ... that there are some very famous comets, for example, Haley's comet. Comets like this that have - they're called short period comets - ...
What is the Kuiper Belt?
Connie won a meteorite!
... in the first place? Connie - I'm not going to lie, I've never wanted a meteorite before, but now I have one I'm incredibly happy. ... more about it? I mean I'm thinking, meteor, meteorite, comet. I'm not entirely sure I know where these things overlap. Connie - I ...
Tuguska Fireball meteor fragments found
... something came from space - a chunk of asteroid or perhaps a comet and broke up on entry. But the trouble is, scientists have never actually found any residues. There's no fragments been recovered despite ...
How did life get started on Earth?
... Czech researchers have shown now is that the impact when a comet or asteroid landed could've synthesised the 4 crucial bases right here ... Mark - So, with all these experiments, we can never really know how accurately they represent the conditions on the early ...
Should we mine the Moon?
... 3 with heavy hydrogen and get cheap nuclear power. It's never yet been proved, that it can be done economically. But if it can be, then ... with comets hitting the moon. Most of the water when a comet hits is vaporised and the molecules will bounce around. If they hit a hot ...
The Aftermath of the World Cup
Asteroids and Near Earth Objects
... lumps of rock which formed in the inner Solar System, but never developed into a planet. So, they're essentially the building blocks of ... Most likely, an asteroid, but it also could potentially be a comet. Dominic - Roughly, how many objects are we talking about? ...
Tomorrow's Engineers Week
... joke that you learn about this stuff at school and then you never use it in the rest of your life. What kind of jobs come under the banner ... thing to think about. The Philae lander that landed on the comet recently and thpses remarkable photos that came back from Pluto. I think ...
Battles Between Bee Sperm
... They all queue up behind her, forming what they call a comet, so they basically queue up for copulations. The female then copulates ... first egg, once they've initiated a new colony, they will never go out and mate again. This has very dramatic consequences on the ...