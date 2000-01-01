Search
Blood Tests to Predict Heart Attacks
... Science Institute in California have developed a blood test that may be capable of predicting an imminent heart attack. ... The big question must be, well how far in advance can we predict a forthcoming event and therefore intervene meaningfully in these ... Scripps Translational Science Institute, California Blood Tests to Predict Heart Attacks ...
The Menstrual Cycle and Period Problems
... of the uterus responds by thickening, developing a rich blood supply and preparing itself to receive a fertilised egg, or embryo. Other ... if you doctor finds any abnormalities on the simple blood tests. WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE HAVING PERIOD PROBLEMS. If you ...
Testosterone hardens arteries
... at the same concentrations that would be found in the blood, the cells began to display markers similar to bone cells complete with ... risk of heart disease and may also lead to better screening tests that can predict the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes. What ...