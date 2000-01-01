Search
DNA Sequencing Stops MRSA Spread
... Lancet Infectious Diseases included a rather unusual detective story - one where rapid DNA sequencing was used in a hospital to track an outbreak of MRSA down to one ...
Can Gravity Leak from Alternate Universes?
... as well as discover a lonely rogue planet and hear the DNA detective story that stopped an MRSA outbreak in its tracks. Plus, in our ...
Epigenetics and Cancer
... gene there whose job it is to go to a certain part of the DNA of a cell and say, "Right, you are going to turn on and your gene is going ... kind of leukaemia, and you've had to do this sort of DNA detective story to work out how this disease occurs. We couldn't just assume ...
Chemistry World - Nanonails and Fish Scales
... great. This is such a nice little story. A little bit of detective work, really. Have you ever wondered why fish scales are so ... chemical that's one of the information carrying molecules in DNA. Interestingly, scientists in Israel have pushed this story one stage ...
MACHINA - An Overview
... a scream from a level below. Like a missile, she's off. Detective Hunter Green slides towards the barrier that surrounds the central ... weapon, that it was originally designed to target specific DNA sequences present only in the enemy and that it evolved, becoming ...