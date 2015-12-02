  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Why loneliness can kill

02 December 2015
Presented by Chris Smith.
Play Download

Share

People with the best social networks, who sing in choirs; play instruments; go to church and take part in team sports, all live longer and tend to be happier, studies have shown. People who feel lonely, or isolated, on the other hand, fare less well and are more prone to ill-health. Now a new study, published this week in the journal PNAS and examining the immune systems of lonely people and monkeys has revealed why this might be. John Capitanio revealed all to Chris Smith...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Christmas Appeal
Features
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
Stepping back in time
Volcanoes
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week