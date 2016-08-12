  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Why does female fertility fall with age?

12 August 2016
Presented by Chris Smith.
Play Download

Share

It's a well-known fact that, as a woman ages, her chances of falling pregnant drop. And this seems to be driven by a fall in the quality of the eggs that she produces. Why this happens though, in an otherwise healthy individual, is a mystery. Now Francesca Duncan, who studies female fertility at Northwestern University, has discovered that older ovaries contain large amounts of fibrous tissue produced by inflammation, and this appears to be harming the ability of the ovary to nurture healthy eggs.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Stem Cells
Stepping back in time
Anthropology
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week
Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics