  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Why does female fertility fall with age?

12 August 2016
Presented by Chris Smith.
Play Download

Share

It's a well-known fact that, as a woman ages, her chances of falling pregnant drop. And this seems to be driven by a fall in the quality of the eggs that she produces. Why this happens though, in an otherwise healthy individual, is a mystery. Now Francesca Duncan, who studies female fertility at Northwestern University, has discovered that older ovaries contain large amounts of fibrous tissue produced by inflammation, and this appears to be harming the ability of the ovary to nurture healthy eggs.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive
Stepping back in time
Biology
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Body
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Anthrax meningitis
Infectious disease: Anthrax: Brain: Haemorrhagic meningitis
Video