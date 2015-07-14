  1. Podcasts
Why do our brains age?

14 July 2015
Presented by Chris Smith.
One of the key factors that makes the brain age has been uncovered by scientists in the US. Young mice infused with the blood of older animals developed a drop in their cognitive abilities. This is down to a chemical made by the immune system called betaÃ?,­2-Ã?,­microglobulin. Why it has this proÃ?,­-ageing effect, we don't know; but, encouragingly, removing it reverses cognitive decline, and promotes the growth of stem cells throughout the body and brain. Chris Smith spoke to Saul Villeda and the University of California, San Francisco to find out more....

