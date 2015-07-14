  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Why do our brains age?

14 July 2015
Presented by Chris Smith.
Play Download

Share

One of the key factors that makes the brain age has been uncovered by scientists in the US. Young mice infused with the blood of older animals developed a drop in their cognitive abilities. This is down to a chemical made by the immune system called betaÃ?,­2-Ã?,­microglobulin. Why it has this proÃ?,­-ageing effect, we don't know; but, encouragingly, removing it reverses cognitive decline, and promotes the growth of stem cells throughout the body and brain. Chris Smith spoke to Saul Villeda and the University of California, San Francisco to find out more....

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Stepping back in time
Evolution
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week
eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience