What beached the sperm whales?

Sperm whales are renowned for being the biggest toothed whales of our seas, migrating thousands of miles every year. But this week, photos of cetacean carcasses were splashed across the media.16 of these majestic creatures have beached across the UK, the Netherlands and Germany. Some arrived alive, some were already dead and there's a lot of speculation as to what caused it to happen. Graihagh Jackson's been investigating with the help of marine ecologist Bill Amos.