  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

What beached the sperm whales?

03 February 2016
Presented by Graihagh Jackson.
Play Download

Share

Sperm whales are renowned for being the biggest toothed whales of our seas, migrating thousands of miles every year. But this week, photos of cetacean carcasses were splashed across the media.16 of these majestic creatures have beached across the UK, the Netherlands and Germany. Some arrived alive, some were already dead and there's a lot of speculation as to what caused it to happen. Graihagh Jackson's been investigating with the help of marine ecologist Bill Amos.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Anthrax meningitis
Infectious disease: Anthrax: Brain: Haemorrhagic meningitis
Video
Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Science News
Stepping back in time
Anthropology
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
Christmas Appeal
Other