  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

What beached the sperm whales?

03 February 2016
Presented by Graihagh Jackson.
Play Download

Share

Sperm whales are renowned for being the biggest toothed whales of our seas, migrating thousands of miles every year. But this week, photos of cetacean carcasses were splashed across the media.16 of these majestic creatures have beached across the UK, the Netherlands and Germany. Some arrived alive, some were already dead and there's a lot of speculation as to what caused it to happen. Graihagh Jackson's been investigating with the help of marine ecologist Bill Amos.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Medicine
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Stepping back in time
Anthropology
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience