Sugary drinks increase diabetes risk by 20%

31 July 2015
Presented by Amy Goodfellow.
Fizzy drinks are often very high in sugar, and doctors suspect that they're likely to be linked to the growing rates of obesity in many countries. Now, by bringing together data from all of the previously published studies in the world, public health doctor Nita Forouhi has uncovered a strong link between sugary drinks and type 2 diabetes. In fact, as she explained to Amy Goodfellow, regularly consuming one sugar-rich drink boosts your diabetes risk by up to 13 per cent...

