Sudden cardiac death in the young, that's an apparently healthy person dying unexpectedly from heart-related issues under the age of 35, is rare but devastating. It is also something of a mystery to many scientists. So how can we try to prevent young people from dying unexpectedly like this? Could genetic screening be the answer? Georgia Mills caught up with Michael Ackerman, from the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, at the British Cardiovascular Society Conference 2016.