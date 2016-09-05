  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

The secrets of Ceres

05 September 2016
Presented by Laura Brooks.
Play Download

Share

NASA's space probe Dawn has been orbiting the dwarf planet Ceres, which sits between Jupiter and Mars, for the past eighteen months. The probe is sending back data on this small body, which we previously knew almost nothing about. Last week, a whole constellation of papers detailing Dawn's discoveries were published in the journal Science. Laura Brooks asked David Rothery, Professor of Planetary Geosciences at the Open University, to take her through the results...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

When The Drugs Don't Work...
Naked Scientists
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video
Christmas Appeal
Features
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Body