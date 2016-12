Punting is one of the most typically 'Cambridge' of activities, with hundreds of tourists being punted lazily along the river Cam at any one point during summer. Now, though, the Cambridge Science Centre has decided to liven things up a little with a rocket-powered punt, running on Chelsea buns from local cafe Fitzbillies. Yes you read that correctly! James Farr spoke to John London, the world's first 'punt-onaut'.