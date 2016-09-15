Older drivers drive safely

We live in an increasingly mobile society, with many of us owning cars and driving around the place for all kinds of reasons - work, leisure, or visiting family perhaps. And this doesn't change as we get older, especially if we all have to keep working much later in life. But what does change is our ability to drive safely. Yet although there might be the perception that older drivers are less safe on the roads than younger ones, this actually isn't true, as Kat Arney found out when she spoke to Swansea University researcher Charles Musselwhite. She started by asking him why old people need to be out on the roads in the first place.