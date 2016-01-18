  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

National Security Algorithm

18 January 2016
Presented by Connie Orbach.
Play Download

Share

The current threat level from terrorism in the UK and many other countries is set to severe, and police and security forces acknowledge that their jobs are being made much harder because today's terrorists have at their disposal a range of communications and social network tools to help them to form alliances, attract new recruits and orchestrate terror campaigns. But, the associations that terrorists make through these channels can also help to identify them, if police are able to screen this sort of data routinely. Most people, though, are justifiably concerned about privacy. Now Michael Kearns, from the University of Pennsylvania, has come up with a way to keep honest data safe yet still enable security forces to track down the bad guys: you add some noise to the information, as he explained to naked scientist Connie Orbach...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Genetics
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience
Stepping back in time
Evolution
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video