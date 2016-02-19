  1. Podcasts
Mapping climate change

19 February 2016
Presented by Chris Smith.
Many people make the assumption that climate change means that places will become warmer; and indeed some will. But more important in some ways is how the climate in a particular geography might become more variable. Because, if the temperatures, cloud cover and rainfall become less predictable and operate over a greater range than they have historically, this could affect how the ecosystems - the web of plant and animal life - in those areas can operate. And this week scientists took the first steps towards studying whether this is a real risk and highlighting those areas we need to worry about. Alastair Seddon is at the University of Bergen and he talked Chris Smith through his research.

