Keeping clocks accurate

26 August 2015
Presented by Georgia Mills.
Getting accurate clocks is really important for all kinds of technologies, especially when monitoring the distant heavens. But even if the clock itself is accurate, how do you know that the right time is being transmitted across to other devices, so for example telescopes? David Gozzard from the University of Western Australia has found a new way to make sure that disturbances in the transmission from a clock are accounted for, meaning that multiple high-precision clocks aren't needed. He was speaking about his work at the Perth Science Festival, and Georgia Mills wasted no time in finding out more...

