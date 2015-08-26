  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Keeping clocks accurate

26 August 2015
Presented by Georgia Mills.
Play Download

Share

Getting accurate clocks is really important for all kinds of technologies, especially when monitoring the distant heavens. But even if the clock itself is accurate, how do you know that the right time is being transmitted across to other devices, so for example telescopes? David Gozzard from the University of Western Australia has found a new way to make sure that disturbances in the transmission from a clock are accounted for, meaning that multiple high-precision clocks aren't needed. He was speaking about his work at the Perth Science Festival, and Georgia Mills wasted no time in finding out more...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Medicine
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Christmas Appeal
Other
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience
Stepping back in time
Geology
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short
Anthrax meningitis
Infectious disease: Anthrax: Brain: Haemorrhagic meningitis
Video