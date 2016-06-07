  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Immune System Surprisingly Adaptive

07 June 2016
Presented by Fanny Yuen.
Play Download

Share

Immune cells are essential to the maintenance and repair in our bodies. However, an over-active immune system can lead to diseases such as arthritis, chronically inflamed wounds and atherosclerosis. Therefore, it is imperative to understand and carefully control our immune system activity. Our innate or non-specific immune system, acts as our body's first line of defence, these cells quickly reach the site, form a barrier, remove foreign material, and activate our more sophisticated adaptive immune system. Until now these non-specific immune cells were believed to have no memory and act in a generic way. But new research from the University of Bristol shows that different experiences can dramatically change the function of these innate immune cells. Fanny Yuen interviewed Dr. Helen Weavers to find out more about how we can better control our immune systems.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Christmas Appeal
Other
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Genetics
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists