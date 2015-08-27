  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Green Highways

27 August 2015
Presented by Amy Goodfellow.
Play Download

Share

This month, CambridgeÃ?,­ based company Innovia Technology have taken charge of the "Mission Zero Corridor Project". This project aims to make a 12 mile stretch of highway in West Georgia completely sustainable, with no carbon footprint! This will be the first road of its kind, and hopefully will encourage others to jump on the carbonÃ?,­neutralÃ?,­bandwagon. The project is inspired by Ray C Anderson, the late CEO of a carpet manufacturing company in the USA. He aimed to reduce the carbon footprint of his company to zero Ã?,­ a target they are on track to achieve by 2020. Andy Milton from Innovia Technology, explained to Amy Goodfellow how this is going to be done...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Medicine
Christmas Appeal
Features
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Stepping back in time
Volcanoes
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists