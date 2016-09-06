Gold from garbage

  1. Podcasts
How much gold have you got sitting in your desk drawer or up in the attic? Probably more than you think. because a surprisingly large amount of the world's gold supply is tied up in old electronics. But getting it back out is chemically very tricky, meaning large amounts of the precious metal is actually ending up in landfill! Maybe not for much longer though, because researchers from the University of Edinburgh have developed a chemical solution to the problem, as Connie Orbach heard from Professor Jason Love.

