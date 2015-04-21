  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

GM Salmonella shrinks cancers

21 April 2015
Presented by Philip Garsed.
Play Download

Share

Salmonella bacteria can be modified to make a safe anti-cancer treatment, scientists have shown.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Stepping back in time
Biology
eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Medicine
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short