Gender equality in STEM

24 October 2016
Presented by Kat Arney.
We all know that men aren't really from Mars and women aren't really from Venus, we are both from Earth and there are more similarities between sexes and genders than there are differences. But, even after many decades of campaigning there are still issues with gender equality across many areas of life from equal pay for equal work to shared parental leave or even just differences in ways of working. One topic that's really important to us here at the Naked Scientists is the balance of men and women in STEM research, that's Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, so to delve into this a bit further Kat was joined by Dame Barbara Stocking, president of the women only Murray Edwards college at Cambridge.

