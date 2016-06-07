Fish Prefer Pastic Over Food

Earlier this year, the US banned microparticle beads from personal care products, but Europe has yet to follow suit. Now, researchers from Uppsala University are increasing the urgency as for the first time, they have been able to show that fish actually prefer to eat microplastic particles rather than their own food of zooplankton, causing disastrous effects to their survival. Fanny Yuen and spoke with Dr. Oona LÃ¶nnstedt to better understand the issue.