  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Fish Prefer Pastic Over Food

07 June 2016
Presented by Fanny Yuen.
Play Download

Share

Earlier this year, the US banned microparticle beads from personal care products, but Europe has yet to follow suit. Now, researchers from Uppsala University are increasing the urgency as for the first time, they have been able to show that fish actually prefer to eat microplastic particles rather than their own food of zooplankton, causing disastrous effects to their survival. Fanny Yuen and spoke with Dr. Oona LÃ¶nnstedt to better understand the issue.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Christmas Appeal
Features
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video
Stepping back in time
Volcanoes
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Signal to noise
Naked Genetics