  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Eye drops to treat cataracts

07 November 2015
Presented by Rosalind Davies.
Play Download

Share

Cataracts are caused when proteins inside the lens of the eye come together. It's a condition that clouds the vision of approximately one hundred and eighty million people worldwide, with surgery to replace the lens with a plastic one currently the only solution. Twenty million sufferers around the world are blind because they cannot access surgical treatments. But help could be on it's way, as a potential non-surgical treatment method has been described in the journal Science this week. It follows another advancement in cataract science published recently in Nature. Roy Quinlan from the University of Durham, whose perspectives article on the subject has been published alongside the research paper, talks to Rosalind Davies about how important these new findings could be.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Stepping back in time
Anthropology
Signal to noise
Naked Genetics
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Genetics
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive