  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Eye drops to treat cataracts

07 November 2015
Presented by Rosalind Davies.
Play Download

Share

Cataracts are caused when proteins inside the lens of the eye come together. It's a condition that clouds the vision of approximately one hundred and eighty million people worldwide, with surgery to replace the lens with a plastic one currently the only solution. Twenty million sufferers around the world are blind because they cannot access surgical treatments. But help could be on it's way, as a potential non-surgical treatment method has been described in the journal Science this week. It follows another advancement in cataract science published recently in Nature. Roy Quinlan from the University of Durham, whose perspectives article on the subject has been published alongside the research paper, talks to Rosalind Davies about how important these new findings could be.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week
Signal to noise
Naked Genetics
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Stem Cells
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Christmas Appeal
Other