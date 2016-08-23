  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Empathy speeds up learning

23 August 2016
Presented by Laura Brooks.
Play Download

Share

Although empathy is often associated with traits like helpfulness and generosity, not a lot is known about how helpful behaviour and empathy might be linked in the brain. Now, scientists have pinpointed part of the brain thought to drive us to learn how to be more helpful. The findings also suggest that people with higher levels of empathy are quicker to learn what they need to do to help. Patricia Lockwood and her team measured participants' brain activity in an MRI scanner while they tried to win money - either for themselves, or for another person, as she explained to Laura Brooks...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Medicine
Stepping back in time
Volcanoes
Anthrax meningitis
Infectious disease: Anthrax: Brain: Haemorrhagic meningitis
Video
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics