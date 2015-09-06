Dusty farms protect children from allergies
06 September 2015
A well known benefit of growing up on a farm is the reduced chance of developing allergies. Evidence shows that children who are exposed to a dusty farm environment from an early age have fewer allergies than those who don't. Now researchers have discovered that it is a special property of the dust found on dairy farms which protects the lungs from allergies. Sam Mahaffey spoke to Professor Bart Lambrecht from Ghent University to find out more.
