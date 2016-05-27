  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Does salt increase blood pressure?

27 May 2016
Presented by Chris Smith.
Play Download

Share

As a nation, the UK are above the intake guidelines for salt, which, for an adult, is 6g per day. To put that into perspective, there's about half a gram in a small packet of crisps, or one ham and cheese sandwich. But what does salt do to our insides? Viknesh Selvarajah from Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, researches the impacts of salt and has a very unique perspective on the effects of high blood pressure, as he explained to Chris Smith.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Disease
When The Drugs Don't Work...
Naked Scientists
Signal to noise
Naked Genetics
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics