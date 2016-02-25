  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Coercion - It's easy to be bad

25 February 2016
Presented by Kat Arney.
Play Download

Share

Back in the 1960s, US researcher Stanley Milgram stunned the world with a study showing that members of the public were prepared to inflict potentially lethal electric shocks on supposedly innocent volunteers, if a lab-coated scientist ordered them to do so. In fact the recipients of the shocks were actually actors, who escaped unharmed. Milgram's experiments raised many ethical questions - not least about whether it was right to do them at all - and Patrick Haggard from UCL is now trying to find out to what extent people feel a sense of responsibility or control when they're ordered to do something nasty to someone else. He told Kat Arney about his latest shocking experiments.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Science News
Christmas Appeal
Features
Stepping back in time
Evolution
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video
Signal to noise
Naked Genetics