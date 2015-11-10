  1. Podcasts
Can we prevent breast cancer?

10 November 2015
Presented by Kat Arney.
At the beginning of November, Kat went up to Liverpool for the annual NCRI Cancer Conference, bringing together scientists, doctors, nurses, patients and more from the UK and around the world to talk about the latest progress, ideas and issues in cancer research. On the first night, the charity Breast Cancer Now hosted a heated debate discussing whether after spending so much money investigating the causes of breast cancer as well as treating it, it's now time to focus efforts on preventing the disease in the first place. Sarah Hazell, Senior Research Manager at Breast Cancer Now, gave Kat a flavour of the discussion.

