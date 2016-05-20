  1. Podcasts
Boiling Frogs?!

20 May 2016
Presented by Kat Arney.
This week we're tackling a myth sent in by listener Tim who says, "For many years I heard management gurus talking about the "boiling frog" syndrome."If you throw a frog into a pot of hot water it will immediately jump out. But If you put it in cold water and slowly heat it, it will boil to death" " He also adds "Please don't harm any frogs disproving it!" Fortunately for Tim - and the frogs - someone has already done this experiment, or at least got as close to it as they feel ethically able to, without actually boiling any frogs alive. Kat Arney gets into hot water finding out...

