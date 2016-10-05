  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Are humans born violent?

05 October 2016
Presented by Laura Brooks.
Play Download

Share

There is a centuries old debate about violence between people - is it something we're born with, or a product of our environment? Understanding the causes of violence is important if we want to try and reduce it, and so there have been hundreds of social experiments trying to establish this. But this week, some scientists have taken a different approach, and looked across all mammals for answers, and found that throughout human ancestry, we have been becoming progressively more violent. Laura Brooks spoke to Professor Mark Pagel of the University of Reading, who had been looking into the study.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Stepping back in time
Volcanoes
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Medicine
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
When The Drugs Don't Work...
Naked Scientists