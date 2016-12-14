  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Antidote to Silent Killer

14 December 2016
Presented by Chris Smith.
Play Download

Share

Carbon monoxide poisoning is the common form of poisoning worldwide. Just in the US tens of thousands of people are killed or hospitalised every year by this odourless and colourless gas, which in is boiler, stove and vehicle exhausts and is also produced during house fires. At the moment, the only treatment is oxygen, but it's not very effective and often is administered too late. Now researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have developed an antidote molecule that can circulate in the bloodstream and pull the carbon monoxide from tissues to make it safe. Mark Gladwin told Chris Smith how it works, beginning with why carbon monoxide is poisonous in the first place.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Disease
Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short
eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife
Anthrax meningitis
Infectious disease: Anthrax: Brain: Haemorrhagic meningitis
Video
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Stepping back in time
Volcanoes
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists