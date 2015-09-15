  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Age related diseases associated with 'biological age'

15 September 2015
Presented by Jo Kerr.
Play Download

Share

Early intervention is likely to be critical for preventing many age-related diseases; but detecting these diseases at a sufficiently early stage to make a difference is often problematic. Now this may be about to change, because scientists in the UK have identified a molecular signature present in our cells that corresponds to our biological age - in other words, how well "lived in" our bodies are. Joanna Kerr spoke with researcher James Timmons to hear how it works...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Stepping back in time
Anthropology
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Disease
Christmas Appeal
Features
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics