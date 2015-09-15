  1. Podcasts
  2. Special

Age related diseases associated with 'biological age'

15 September 2015
Presented by Jo Kerr.
Play Download

Share

Early intervention is likely to be critical for preventing many age-related diseases; but detecting these diseases at a sufficiently early stage to make a difference is often problematic. Now this may be about to change, because scientists in the UK have identified a molecular signature present in our cells that corresponds to our biological age - in other words, how well "lived in" our bodies are. Joanna Kerr spoke with researcher James Timmons to hear how it works...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Body
Christmas Appeal
Other
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists