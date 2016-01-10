  1. Podcasts
  2. Space Boffins

Surgery in Space

10 January 2016
Presented by Richard Hollingham, Sue Nelson.
Play Download

Share

The Space Boffins talk surgery in space with a real life Dr McCoy, NASA astronaut and physician Michael Barratt, and report from a school in St Albans during Tim Peake's first ham radio contact with UK students. A member of the European Space Agency's 60 day bedrest study explains how he's helping astronauts by lying down and the studio guest is Mark Craig, British director of the documentary about Apollo astronaut Gene Cernan - Last Man on the Moon - which is about to have its first cinema release in the United States.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Block: Adsense Ad3
Google AdSense responsive

Featured

What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Stepping back in time
Geology
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video