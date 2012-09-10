  1. Podcasts
  2. Space Boffins

Mars InSights, rings around Saturn and satellite docking games...

10 September 2012
Presented by Richard Hollingham, Sue Nelson.
Play Download

Share

Curiosity had barely scratched the surface of Mars when NASA announced another new mission to the red planet. It's called InSight and Dr Tom Pike, from Imperial College London, will be part of the team. He joins Space Boffins Sue Nelson and Kate Arkless-Gray, along with Mapping Mars author Oliver Morton, to discuss the future of planetary exploration on one of our nearest neighbours. Also this month, how to use a Kinect games console to help dock satellites with news of Strand-2. Plus, as all things Mars threatens to overshadow other planets in our Solar System, Luke Dones from the South West Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado, discusses receiving data from Saturn's rings and why the best is yet to come...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Block: Adsense Ad3
Google AdSense responsive

Featured

Stepping back in time
Biology
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week
Anthrax meningitis
Infectious disease: Anthrax: Brain: Haemorrhagic meningitis
Video
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Christmas Appeal
Features
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Body
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience