  1. Podcasts
  2. Space Boffins

Introducing Space Boffins!

10 June 2012
Presented by Richard Hollingham, Sue Nelson.
Play Download

Share

This week at Naked Astronomy, we're launching something very special. We've teamed up with the Space Boffins podcast to bring you even more space science. Each month, Richard Hollingham and Sue Nelson will be exploring the science and technology that gets us into space, bringing us the inside track on missions past, present and future. In the latest Space Boffins Podcast, Sue Nelson and Richard Hollingham are joined by space scientist Andrew Coates and science writer Michael Hanlon, to talk SpaceX, Juice and Solar Orbiter. Richard also gets annoyed about space attire and Sue gets to grips with tortuous space acronyms. Plus we relive the entire SpaceX mission in less than 2 minutes...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Block: Adsense Ad3
Google AdSense responsive

Featured

Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
Stepping back in time
Evolution
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Genetics
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video