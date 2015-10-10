  1. Podcasts
  2. Space Boffins

The First Woman in Space

10 October 2015
Presented by Richard Hollingham, Sue Nelson.
Play Download

Share

Space Boffins Richard Hollingham and Sue Nelson's star (and space) studded podcast includes the first woman in space, cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, and astronaut Tim Peake. Britain's first European Space Agency astronaut discusses the final training before his December launch and why it's important to learn how to fix a toilet. Former space shuttle engineer and Spaceflight editor David Baker is in the studio to discuss the Soyuz rocket that will take Tim to the Space Station, as is Yen Yau from Into Space - a new UK Space Agency backed film project for young space fans. Naturally, they all discuss the Martian.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Block: Adsense Ad3
Google AdSense responsive

Featured

Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Medicine
Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Stepping back in time
Anthropology
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video