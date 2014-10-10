  1. Podcasts
  2. Space Boffins

ESTEC: The heart of the European Space Agency

10 October 2014
Presented by Richard Hollingham, Sue Nelson.
Play Download

Share

Space Boffin Sue Nelson is at the European Space Agency's technical heart - ESTEC in the Netherlands - where spacecraft undergo a crucial 'shake and bake' before launch. She's joined by astronauts Paolo Nespali and Andre Kuipers, ESTEC head Franco Ongaro, Rosetta's mission manager Fred Jansen, and Andreas Jung, from Europe's experimental new spaceplane, IXV. Tales of retro re-entry in a Soyuz, the future of space travel and how chocolate can make a comet, in yet another tasty space treat.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Block: Adsense Ad3
Google AdSense responsive

Featured

Stepping back in time
Biology
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Christmas Appeal
Other
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video