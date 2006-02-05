Your Questions, Infectious Cancer and Louisiana Wetlands

This week we hand the show over to you, as Chris, Kat and Phil answer all your burning questions on science, technology and medicine. Anne-Maree Pearse joins us to describe the hellish plight of the Tasmanian Devil as it succumbs to an infectious facial cancer, Emma Marris discusses how scientists are bogged down in trying to prevent the Gulf of Mexico reclaiming large areas of Louisiana, and Derek and Dave put glow-sticks on ice in Kitchen Science.