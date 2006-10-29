  1. Podcasts
  2. The Naked Scientists

Superconductivity and Cooling Devices

29 October 2006
Presented by Chris Smith, Kat Arney.
Play Download

Share

This week we take a look at some super cool science, as Tim Jackson describes how superconductors work, what they are, and how superconductors are helping astronomers get a clearer view of the universe. Also on the show, Ed Tarte discusses applications of superconductors and SQUIDS in the non-invasive discovery of heart defects and observing brain activity in the unborn foetus, and Science Graduate of the Year Alex Mischenko talks about his new environmentally friendly cooling device. In Kitchen Science, Derek Thorne and Ted Forgan show superconductivity in action with a frying pan, some liquid nitrogen and a very strong magnet...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Medicine
Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive
Anthrax meningitis
Infectious disease: Anthrax: Brain: Haemorrhagic meningitis
Video
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short
When The Drugs Don't Work...
Naked Scientists
Christmas Appeal
Features
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists