  1. Podcasts
  2. The Naked Scientists

Social Insects and Locust-Inspired Car Safety

18 June 2006
Presented by Chris Smith, Helen Scales.
Play Download

Share

Scratching the itch of curiosity this week is William Foster, who will be talking about the evolution of social insects and his quest for social beetles in Thailand, Claire Rind flies in the face of current car safety technologies by using knowledge of collision avoidance in locusts, Matt Shardlow discusses how man-made wastelands can be a haven for rare invertebrates, and Derek Thorne joins Ed Turner in the garden to discover how to make pitfall traps.

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Stepping back in time
Evolution
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Medicine
Criminal Minds?
Naked Neuroscience
Anthrax meningitis
Infectious disease: Anthrax: Brain: Haemorrhagic meningitis
Video
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists