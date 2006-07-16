  1. Podcasts
The Science of the Sun, Sun Tanning, Nuclear Fusion and Fission Power

16 July 2006
Presented by Chris Smith, Kat Arney.
Rutherford Appleton Laboratory astrophysicist Dr Chris Davis joins us to shed light on the structure and workings of the sun and the newly-launched STEREO mission, Cambridge University engineer Dr Jeffery Lewins talks about nuclear energy and the differences between fusion and fission power, and Dr Anna Nicolaou from the University of Bradford asks why do some people burn whilst others turn brown? On a practical level, in Kitchen Science, Derek and Dave lift the lid on how suncream works.

